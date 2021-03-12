Police are looking for witnesses and other possible victims following two cases of vehicle wheel lug nuts being intentionally loosened in Nanaimo. (File photo)

Police are looking for witnesses and other possible victims following two cases of vehicle wheel lug nuts being intentionally loosened in Nanaimo. (File photo)

Stupid joke or much worse? RCMP probes loosened lug nuts in Nanaimo

Car’s wheel rolls through Nanaimo park after someone tampers with vehicle wheels

Nanaimo Mounties are investigating two reports of lug nuts on vehicle wheels being loosened after a wheel came off of a car and rolled through a city park this week.

Both incidents happened sometime during the day on Wednesday, March 10, while the vehicles were parked near Serauxmen Stadium on Third Street.

In the first incident, a youth told police he parked his Dodge Caliber at 8:10 a.m. and returned at 12:10 p.m. Unbeknownst to him, when he drove out of the parking lot, the lug nuts had been tampered with, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

After a few minutes of driving, the motorist started noticing a strong vibration and pulled over on the side of Bowen Road near Bowen Park. Just as he was bringing his vehicle to a stop, he saw his tire come loose and roll nearly 200 metres through the park before coming to a rest near the tennis courts.

He then told his friends about his experience, which may have averted a second incident when another 17-year-old returned to his Ford F-150 and found that his rear passenger wheel had also been loosened. His pickup had been parked three stalls away from the first victim’s vehicle.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the the tampering was an extremely dangerous act of tampering.

“We’re working on several theories,” O’Brien said. “Most of the kids from NDSS park their vehicles there. It could have been a joke gone sideways and they just did not realize the implications of their actions, which could have been deadly. The other one is it’s a malicious act. We haven’t seen any connections between the two and we’ve spoken to the boys and there’s no ill will towards them. There’s nobody that’s out to get them.”

O’Brien said police are hoping someone might have seen a person who was possibly crouched down and appearing to have been working on a vehicle.

“Somebody may have seen somebody, thinking they were working on a car, and they haven’t reported it to us,” he said. “Also anybody else who has had their lug nuts removed or loosened, we need to hear from them.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-8674.

READ ALSO: Drone owner offering reward after components stolen from his vehicle in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Tools fall off truck in north Nanaimo, police want to return them to owner


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP BriefsVehicles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report
Next story
Province announces funding for Situation Table project

Just Posted

The Situation Table idea brings agencies together to improve and direct services for vulnerable people. File photo
Province announces funding for Situation Table project

Grants to increase community safety, connect people to services in Campbell River

Campbell River fire crews responded to a house fire on March 11. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror.
House fire ‘within seconds of growing substantially’ – Campbell River fire chief

Incident shows importance of working smoke alarms

The City of Campbell River has revamped its decision making matrix for how it determines tax exemptions for non-profits, churches and charities in the city. Black Press File photo
Campbell River City Council endorses new system to determine tax exemptions for churches, charities and non-profits

Under the new system, 32 organizations would not have received full exemptions this year

The City of Campbell River is supporting the concept of increasing medical helicopter evacuation availability around rural central and northern Vancouver Island with a new program based at the Campbell River Airport. Black Press File Photo
Truck Loggers Association and others look to base new helicopter medical evac program out of Campbell River

The Truck Loggers Association (TLA) says there isn’t enough medical helicopter evacuation… Continue reading

What does it take to successfully win a seat in this room? Current, new and past city councilors chime in. Mirror File Photo
What does it take to successfully run for city council?

New, current and past city councilors chime in on what it takes to win a municipal election

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Police are looking for witnesses and other possible victims following two cases of vehicle wheel lug nuts being intentionally loosened in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Stupid joke or much worse? RCMP probes loosened lug nuts in Nanaimo

Car’s wheel rolls through Nanaimo park after someone tampers with vehicle wheels

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

An arrest made during an alleged drug transaction at a Nanaimo shopping centre parking lot led to the discovery of 40 litres of GHB, as well as a drug production site in another part of the city. (File photo)
RCMP arrest Nanaimo man with 40 litres of GHB in the trunk of his vehicle

Investigation leads to discovery of a drug lab in a storage locker

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

A house in Errington caught fire Thursday night, March 10. (PQB News photo)
Raging blaze destroys Vancouver Island home, 5 people get out safely

Crews battled fire for several hours to control blaze in Errington

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

Most Read