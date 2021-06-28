Students encouraged to stay home in Campbell River due to heat

Tuesday situation will be updated when possible

Students are encouraged to stay home due to extremely high temperatures. Photo by Binny Paul – Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River school district is asking parents to “keep kids home if possible” on Monday morning.

Schools are still open, and school buses will be running — except for the route between Sayward and Campbell River — however the district is encouraging families to stay home due to extremely high temperatures.

“We recognize that district-wide closures can create stress and hardship for families and the health and safety of our students, staff and school community is always our priority. Staff will be reporting to work as usual and will be available to support students and parents,” reads a notice from the school district.

“We ask everyone to drink plenty of water, dress appropriately for the heat, bring a hat to wear outdoors and come to school with sunscreen. Bottled water will be available on school buses.

We will be monitoring the temperatures throughout the day as well as the forecast for Tuesday to make any additional adjustments that may be necessary.

Please continue to check your school or district website for updates on Monday for school status on Tuesday, June 29.”

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

