Strong winds up to 100 km/h for parts of Vancouver Island

Wind warning in effect for north, east and west Vancouver Island into Saturday morning

A man walks his dog along the Ogden Point walk way during a wind warning for Vancouver Island. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

Many people on Vancouver Island have only just begun to forget about the winter storm that blew though much of Coastal B.C. last month, and now forecasters are expecting another one.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for much of Vancouver Island as an intense frontal system rapidly approaches the B.C. coast on Friday.

By late afternoon they anticipate southeast winds gusting up to 100 km/h over west Vancouver Island, north Vancouver Island, and east Vancouver Island.

Winds will ease into the early evening, down to 60 km/h, and loose objects have the potential to be tossed around and cause injuries.

On the north Island, the winds will continue gusting until early Saturday morning.

