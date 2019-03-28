Stretch of rough pavement on Highway 19A to get smoothed out

Drivers tired of getting a rough ride along a stretch of Highway 19A that had sewer line work done will get some relief this summer.

The City of Campbell repaving will smooth the ride along the stretch of Hwy19A between the Maritime Heritage Centre and 1st Avenue, the city announced Thursday. Interim pavement patching was completed along that section of highway to keep the route open as construction of a new sewer line progressed.

When warmer spring weather allows paving upgrades to begin throughout the community, the full width of the roadway will be repaved. While funding was in place to lay new asphalt over the patched area of the road, the expanded paving, over the entire width of the roadway, will be funded with savings to the existing 2019 capital plan budget, from the alternative design for the Maritime Heritage Centre entrance intersection.

The work was the first phase of the City’s three-year Waterfront Project 2018-2020, which includes new sewer line to maintain critical services for residents, provide increased capacity to accommodate future growth and development and to continue to protect the natural environment along the waterfront.

Plans for the next steps in the Waterfront Project 2018-2020 include phase 2 of the Waterfront Sewer Project in 2019, and will extend the new sewer installation from 1st Avenue to near the Big Rock Boat Ramp.

To stay updated on the project, visit www.campbellriver.ca/waterfrontsewer

