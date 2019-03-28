Repaving will smooth out the rough stretch of Highway 19A in Campbell River between the Maritime Heritage Centre and 1st Ave. The road was torn up for sewer replacement work during the winter and was patched up to keep the road open while work continued. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Stretch of rough pavement on Highway 19A to get smoothed out

City of Campbell River to restore stretch ripped up for sewer line project

Drivers tired of getting a rough ride along a stretch of Highway 19A that had sewer line work done will get some relief this summer.

The City of Campbell repaving will smooth the ride along the stretch of Hwy19A between the Maritime Heritage Centre and 1st Avenue, the city announced Thursday. Interim pavement patching was completed along that section of highway to keep the route open as construction of a new sewer line progressed.

When warmer spring weather allows paving upgrades to begin throughout the community, the full width of the roadway will be repaved. While funding was in place to lay new asphalt over the patched area of the road, the expanded paving, over the entire width of the roadway, will be funded with savings to the existing 2019 capital plan budget, from the alternative design for the Maritime Heritage Centre entrance intersection.

The work was the first phase of the City’s three-year Waterfront Project 2018-2020, which includes new sewer line to maintain critical services for residents, provide increased capacity to accommodate future growth and development and to continue to protect the natural environment along the waterfront.

Plans for the next steps in the Waterfront Project 2018-2020 include phase 2 of the Waterfront Sewer Project in 2019, and will extend the new sewer installation from 1st Avenue to near the Big Rock Boat Ramp.

To stay updated on the project, visit www.campbellriver.ca/waterfrontsewer

RELATED: Construction work along Old Island Highway in Campbell River to begin next week

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hot topic: Prof to speak about effects of human-induced climate change in Campbell River
Next story
US begins organ transplants from living donors who have HIV

Just Posted

Environment minister asked for assurances Campbell River’s drinking water will be protected

Application for landfill expansion’s operational certificate is now in a 30-day comment period

City of Campbell River and BC Housing sign agreement to develop supportive housing

The City Of Campbell river and BC Housing have signed an agreement… Continue reading

Still no movement on advisory planning body for Cortes Island

Area director says Cortes is missing opportunities to comment on land proposals

Hot topic: Prof to speak about effects of human-induced climate change in Campbell River

Public meeting comes as city plans for dozens of potential effects linked to global warming

Gorge Harbour resident urges Strathcona Regional District to act on aquaculture bylaws

Letter-writer Brian Hayden was also joint applicant in BCFIRB complaint against mussel operation

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings set to start on April 1

Low-volume early and late ferry runs were cancelled in 2014

Most Read