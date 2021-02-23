BC Hydro is replacing streetlights across the province, with Strathcona Regional District communities this week. (Submitted photo)

BC Hydro is replacing streetlights across the province, with Strathcona Regional District communities this week. (Submitted photo)

Streetlights to be replaced in SRD commuities

LEDs chosen for energy efficiency and to reduce glare

People living in the Strathcona Regional District are going to see things a bit clearer at night.

BC Hydro will be replacing the streetlights in the region over the next week. The project is part of a province-wide push to replace existing bulbs with LEDs to reduce energy use and light pollution.

“They use far less energy, more reliable, last longer, and are more sustainable. LED street lights also help improve public safety by increasing the visibility of sidewalks and roads at night, as well as help reduce light pollution,” reads a release from the Strathcona Regional District.

Over 90,000 street lights are operated by BC Hydro across the province. The goal is to replace them all within the next few years in order to be in compliance with federal regulations. Bulbs will be one of two colour tones, a warmer light that is typically used in residential areas, and a cooler neutral light for non-residential and commercial areas. Both will seem “cooler” than non-LEDs.

Wattage of the lights will come down from an average 100-200W for non-LED to between 39 and 162W for LED lights.

The work should be complete by the end of the week, according to the SRD notice.

RELATED: Island community goes for less glare from streetlights

‘High-beam monsters’ bring ‘bright lights, big city’ problems to sleepy Qualicum Beach


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

infrastructureLocal NewsStrathcona Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Just Posted

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

BC Hydro is replacing streetlights across the province, with Strathcona Regional District communities this week. (Submitted photo)
Streetlights to be replaced in SRD commuities

LEDs chosen for energy efficiency and to reduce glare

Economist Doug Blair who prepared the report for RIAS Inc., said that he found significant concern with the lack of consultation by Minister Bernadette Jordan, leading her to make a rushed decision without understanding the implications and seemingly no plan to manage impacts. (Supplied photo)
B.C. salmon farmers ask feds to reconsider decision based on new economic analysis

The independent report by RIAS Inc. estimates an annual loss of $390 million dollar cost to B.C.’s economy

The Campbell River Rotary Community Fieldhouse solar installation is designed to offset the energy use of the fieldhouse and the turf lights surrounding the field. Photo contributed
Solar power charges up Campbell River fieldhouse

The Campbell River Rotary Community Fieldhouse solar installation, which was recently completed,… Continue reading

RCMP
Campbell River RCMP respond to shots fired at rural property

A family dispute resulted in gunfire on a rural property West of… Continue reading

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Cowichan Tribes members line up at a drive-up clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Cowichan Tribes COVID-19 death count hits four

Second doses of Pfizer vaccine expected on March 8 as community count hits 230 since Dec. 31

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

Most Read