Streetlights to be replaced in SRD commuities

BC Hydro is replacing streetlights across the province, with Strathcona Regional District communities this week. (Submitted photo)

People living in the Strathcona Regional District are going to see things a bit clearer at night.

BC Hydro will be replacing the streetlights in the region over the next week. The project is part of a province-wide push to replace existing bulbs with LEDs to reduce energy use and light pollution.

“They use far less energy, more reliable, last longer, and are more sustainable. LED street lights also help improve public safety by increasing the visibility of sidewalks and roads at night, as well as help reduce light pollution,” reads a release from the Strathcona Regional District.

Over 90,000 street lights are operated by BC Hydro across the province. The goal is to replace them all within the next few years in order to be in compliance with federal regulations. Bulbs will be one of two colour tones, a warmer light that is typically used in residential areas, and a cooler neutral light for non-residential and commercial areas. Both will seem “cooler” than non-LEDs.

Wattage of the lights will come down from an average 100-200W for non-LED to between 39 and 162W for LED lights.

The work should be complete by the end of the week, according to the SRD notice.

