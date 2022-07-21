Strathcona Regional District’s southern Area D under stage 3 water restrictions

A major leak identified in the Black Creek-Oyster Bay water system is affecting residents of the Strathcona Regional District’s (SRD) southern Area D community.

On July 20, Comox Valley Regional District staff noticed a high consumption rate in the system, and upon investigation discovered that a portion of the cement piping near the treatment plant has cracked and will require “extensive repair.”

“A bypass is being installed until the pipe can be repaired, which will significantly reduce the amount of water available in the Black Creek-Oyster Bay area,” says Kris La Rose, Senior Manager of Water/Wastewater Services.

On July 21, the SRD posted that stage 3 water restrictions are now in place for the southern portion of Area D, which uses the damaged water system. Under stage 3, watering lawns and boulevards, filling or adding water to hot tubs, pools, ponds or decorative fountains and washing vehicles is not allowed. Hand watering and micro or drip irrigation is still permitted.

”Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of August,” says the SRD post. “During this time, water quality and cleanliness should not be affected.”

“We’re asking residents in the Black Creek-Oyster Bay area to reduce their water use and only focus on essential consumption. Our hope is to avoid an emergency Stage 4 level, and following these restrictions will help that greatly,” La Rose said.

Traffic may be delayed during the repairs, but only for short periods.

RELATED: Improvements to system best way to reduce area D water rates — Director

SRD Director seeks relief for high water rates in northern Area D



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsStrathcona Regional District