Strathcona Regional District will not cover Cortes Island director’s legal costs

Area B director Noba Anderson’s costs incurred to defend against the petition filed by a number of Cortes Island electors seeking her disqualification for conflict of interest, will not be covered by the SRD.

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) Board announced at its Inaugural Board meeting on Nov. 6 to not indemnify Anderson.

Indemnification (as per the Local Government Act), is to pay the amounts required to defend against a claim, action or prosecution brought against an elected official.

Generally speaking, local governments have a responsibility to indemnify their elected officials against legal actions arising from performance of their duties of office. It also has the authority to deny indemnification when elected officials have failed to comply with the board’s indemnification bylaw or have acted in contravention of the conflict of interest rules applicable to local government officials through their Oath of Office, SRD Code of Conduct bylaw and/orLocal Government Act.

“No board likes to have to go through this type of process especially when it deals with one of its own members. We recognize the impact this has had on Director Anderson, members of the Board and staff and the residents of Cortes Island,” Strathcona Regional District Chair Michele Babchuk says in a press release. “Its been a tough year with processes and challenges that this board has never dealt with before, and this was not an easy decision for the Board. We look forward to putting this behind us and serving all the constituents of the SRD.”

The board learned from a Nov. 18 Campbell River Mirror article, that Director Anderson is considering her legal options on this issue. The board says it would like to respect her right to any further legal process and will not comment or add any more detail at this time.

The Strathcona Regional District Board says it is cognizant of the role of governance and strives to uphold the rules of confidentiality.

The Strathcona Regional District is a partnership of four electoral areas and five municipalities providing services to approximately 44,000 residents.

Previous story
VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue
Next story
Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District will not cover Cortes Island director’s legal costs

Area B director Noba Anderson’s costs incurred to defend against the petition… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP investigating after fight sends two women to hospital

Incident occurred early Sunday morning on Homalco reserve

Campbell River school board puts name forward to host VISTA conference

‘I think that our district has a lot to share,’ says board chair

PHOTOS: Campbell River Killer Whales welcome Island clubs for first home swim meet of the season

More than 150 swimmers attend CRKW Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens

Be prepared for the unpredictability of fall and winter weather, North Island highway contractor says

Shift into winter and slow down

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Store manager in Nanaimo suffers head injury in assault by alleged shoplifter

Police looking for suspect who they say struck store manager with bag of bottles

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

A warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School.

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Dr. Brian Day believes patients have a right to pay for services if public wait times are too long

Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

Most Read