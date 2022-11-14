Strathcona Regional District wants feedback on Quadra Island sustainability plan

The Strathcona Regional District wants to hear from Quadra Island and Mainland Inlets residents about their area’s new draft Integrated Community Sustainability Plan (ICSP).

The goal of the ICSP is to establish a long-term vision for the area. It uses goals identified by residents to guide decision-making and support other, more detailed planning documents like Official Community Plans and zoning bylaws. The document also helps the SRD identify priorities for projects, policies, plans and programming for the area.

The draft vision and goals were developed based on task force input, public and stakeholder organization input gathered through the previous phase of the project, and with the ICSP knowledge and experience of WCS Engagement + Planning – the new project consultants.

To give feedback on the plan, visit srd.ca/icsp. The “Plan on a Page” document outlines the broad strokes of the plan, and there is an opportunity to provide feedbackon the site as well. There is also a feedback form available.

The feedback period closes Nov. 30.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Local NewsQuadra IslandStrathcona Regional District