The Cape Mudge lighthouse at the southern tip of Quadra Island, opposite Campbell River. (John McKinley file)

The Cape Mudge lighthouse at the southern tip of Quadra Island, opposite Campbell River. (John McKinley file)

Strathcona Regional District wants feedback on Quadra Island sustainability plan

Integrated Community Sustainability Plan drafted for Discovery Island, Mainland Inlets

The Strathcona Regional District wants to hear from Quadra Island and Mainland Inlets residents about their area’s new draft Integrated Community Sustainability Plan (ICSP).

The goal of the ICSP is to establish a long-term vision for the area. It uses goals identified by residents to guide decision-making and support other, more detailed planning documents like Official Community Plans and zoning bylaws. The document also helps the SRD identify priorities for projects, policies, plans and programming for the area.

The draft vision and goals were developed based on task force input, public and stakeholder organization input gathered through the previous phase of the project, and with the ICSP knowledge and experience of WCS Engagement + Planning – the new project consultants.

To give feedback on the plan, visit srd.ca/icsp. The “Plan on a Page” document outlines the broad strokes of the plan, and there is an opportunity to provide feedbackon the site as well. There is also a feedback form available.

The feedback period closes Nov. 30.

RELATED: Strathcona Regional District re-launches Discovery Island Mainland Inlets Community Safety Planning process

Coming together to tackle homelessness could make Campbell River a ‘trailblazer’


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsQuadra IslandStrathcona Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trial gets underway for B.C. prison escapees accused of murdering Metchosin man
Next story
Guilty plea expected in retrial for Victoria mom accused in toddler’s death

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14. Photo courtesy YouTube
North Island-Powell River MP calls for more protection against disinformation

Seen from Darrell McKay’s room, either a cruise missile or an Iranian kamikaze drone hits the ground in Lviv, Ukraine. Darrell McKay photo
Campbell River man witneses Russian retaliation in Ukraine conflict

The Cape Mudge lighthouse at the southern tip of Quadra Island, opposite Campbell River. (John McKinley file)
Strathcona Regional District wants feedback on Quadra Island sustainability plan

Sayward director Mark Baker is the new chair of the SRD board. Photo courtesy SRD
Sayward director Mark Baker takes SRD chair role