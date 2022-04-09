Active transportation means any kind of human-powered transportation — including walking. Photo courtesy Strathcona Regional District

Active transportation means any kind of human-powered transportation — including walking. Photo courtesy Strathcona Regional District

Strathcona Regional District wants feedback on Cortes Island’s active transportation needs

Two workshops and survey taking place in April will inform Official Community Plan update this year

The Strathcona Regional District will be updating its official community plan for Cortes Island in the next year, and is asking islanders for some feedback related to active transportation on the island.

The SRD has retained Urban Systems Ltd. to do a study and collect data on active transporation networks, facilities and challenges on Cortes Island. An online survey has been set up and will be open until May 1. There will also be a series of workshops, one virtual and one in person, sharing an overview of the project and to hear islanders’ thoughts on active transportation policies for the island, as well as opportunities for collaboration with Cortes Island organizations.

“If you, or another representative from your organization, are interested in participating in the workshop(s), please RSVP to arodgers@urbansystems.ca and include your preference (virtual or in-person attendance on Cortes Island),” says a release from the SRD. “We will be sure to provide the information necessary for your participation.”

Active transportation includes a range of human-powered modes of transport like walking and cycling.

“Through this project, the SRD hopes to better understand how residents and visitors move across the island and how the regional district can encourage more trips by active transport modes,” the release says. “We know that local knowledge and input is critical, so hope you will share with us!”

The survey is available on the SRD website. The virtual workshop will be on April 21 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The in person workshop will be the following Tuesday (April 26) from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Manson’s Hall, 983 Beasley Road.

The project will be funded through the Union of B.C. Municipalities’ Active Transportation Planning grant program. The goal of the program is to help local governments add active transportation elements into planning documents like Official Community Plans, as well as identify ways to improve existing networks.

RELATED: Cortes Island Active Transportation Planning Research and Data Collection Project receives $20,000

SRD to look into west coast transportation options


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cortes IslandStrathcona Regional DistrictTransportation

Previous story
B.C advocates push back as Health Canada mulls lower-than-requested legal drug possession
Next story
‘Crisis in the justice system’: Alberta prosecutors consider strike action

Just Posted

Pharmacist Joe Myers is dismayed that a competition to celebrate his pharmacy’s 25th anniversary was targeted by a scam. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River pharmacy’s 25th anniversary marred by social media scam

Active transportation means any kind of human-powered transportation — including walking. Photo courtesy Strathcona Regional District
Strathcona Regional District wants feedback on Cortes Island’s active transportation needs

Darren George is raising money for the Red Cross effort to provide relief for Ukraine by shaving off his beard when he reaches $2,500. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River man will take the razor to his bushy beard to raise money for Ukraine

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands were given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
DFO says Canada still committed to transitioning away from open-net pen salmon farming