Legal marijuana is now forcing local governments to look at how to deal with requests for licences. File photo/Black Press

Strathcona Regional District wants air cleared on legal pot

Province says local governments need to respond to licence requests

Legal changes around marijuana across the country earlier this month are forcing local governments to clear the air on how they respond to licence requests.

RELATED STORY: Confusion in Campbell River on first day of cannabis legalization

At the SRD board meeting on Oct. 25, Area B Director Noba Anderson said she hoped the board could get some kind of direction around the sale of non-medicinal marijuana, saying it had already been an issue at the level of her electoral area’s advisory planning commission. She was responding to a letter from the provincial government about its ability as of Oct. 17 to issue licences.

“This letter has some mixed language around local government,” she said.

Specifically, the questions of language were around terms of municipalities versus local government, which could include electoral areas.

“I’m not yet sure what will happen when, in a rural area, somebody wants to sell non-medical cannabis in the stores,” she said.

Area C Director Jim Abram reiterated Anderson’s question around “municipality” versus “local government” adding that municipal governments do have more powers through zoning or business licensing whereas unincorporated areas do not have business licensing as a means of control. He wanted to know whether the SRD would have zoning or something to act as a “check and balance.”

Area D Director Brenda Leigh’s understanding was the plan will work similarly to liquor licence applications with the local government asked to comment.

“I think it’s going to be the same,” she said. “I think it’s not going to be very onerous for us to administer, and I don’t think it’s going to be very controversial.”

Area A Director Gerald Whalley pointed out the province’s letter says local governments can choose not to make any recommendations for cannabis retail store licences but this effectively ends any licence application in process. As the province’s letter states, this is because the province cannot issue a licence unless local government makes a positive recommendation.

Sayward’s board representative, Mayor John MacDonald, said he preferred any requests be referred to the SRD’s Electoral Areas Services Committee rather than the full SRD board, though he made no attempt to hide his feelings about the new laws around marijuana.

“I know as far as I’m concerned, the Village of Sayward will never have somebody selling pot,” he said. “I disbelieve in it. I think it’s crap, the worst law to ever come in, but anyways, that’s me.”

Anderson brought up the point Abram had made about zoning, saying Cortes Island is in the process of updating the zoning bylaw and had put off the issue, which Anderson said is no longer wise.

“Now that it’s a legal regime, I think we can have a much better, open discussion with our communities around where we want to be allowing on both production and sale,” she added.

Some directors like Leigh and Gold River Mayor Brad Unger felt that much of the sales will happen online rather than storefront operations in small rural communities, meaning local governments would have little control.

“It’s just not financially viable to be operating a single-use store, I don’t think, in Area D,” Leigh said.

One of the Campbell River directors, Ron Kerr said city council changed its zoning and business licensing to be in line with senior governments and also to address their own concerns.

RELATED STORY: Interested in opening a cannabis store? City to process applications through provincial referral

He questioned as to whether EASC should make a decision unilaterally for proposals in electoral areas, because of the potential for applicants to set up near the boundary with a municipality.

“Certainly, I think there should be some kind of discussion because it does have implications within a few metres of our municipality,” he said.

Anderson made a subsequent motion for staff to draft a policy based on best practices for the support or non-support of non-medical cannabis retail sales and for the planning department to develop a rural area-wide update to all zoning bylaws concerning the legalization of cannabis both for production and sale.

The issue will also be on the agenda for the next EASC meeting set for Nov. 7.

Previous story
B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote
Next story
Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

Just Posted

Campbell River residents mull over options in proportional representation referendum

Electoral reform supporters hold public forum to answer residents’ questions

Pumpkin Smash returns to Campbell River’s Strathcona Gardens

Environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your Halloween pumpkins

Strathcona Regional District wants air cleared on legal pot

Province says local governments need to respond to licence requests

Strathcona Regional District board takes stand against water bottling

Proponent from unsuccessful bid in Merville area might be looking north

All Campbell River students passing apprenticeship programs

Pass rate for district’s student has increased dramatically over last two years

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

Trudeau accused of disrespect leaving 3 ridings vacant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slams PM’s move to call one byelection, leaving three other ridings vacant

‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago

Jermaine Mann was allegedly abducted by his father when he was just 21 months old

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

Most Read