The public will be able to attend SRD board meetings for the first time since March starting next month. Mirror file photo.

Strathcona Regional District to open public meetings to public, but only eight people will be allowed to attend

September will be first publicly open public meeting since March

People interested in attending the Strathcona Regional District’s September board meeting have to RSVP for a spot.

A total of eight seats will be available for delegations, media and members of the public. People attending will be required to sanitize upon entering the building, as well as check in with reception. Visitors will also be asked to wear masks.

A two-metre distance will be enforced inside the building. Barriers have been installed between staff and visitors, and markings are on the floor direction visitors where to stand.

No washrooms are available, and the SRD will not be offering beverages at the meeting.

Those interested in being a delegation to the meeting may do so in person, with a maximum of one person in attendance. Phone or video conference delegations are also options. More information is available on the SRD’s website.

This is the first meeting that the SRD will allow the public to view as it happens since the pandemic was declared in March. Previous meetings were posted to Youtube after they occurred. Recordings are also available at the SRD website.

To RSVP to the meeting, contact the SRD at rsvp@srd.ca or by phoning 250-830-6701.

Local governments need a reason to prevent public access to meetings – Ministry


