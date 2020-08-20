Strathcona Regional District to apply for funding a second time for Strathcona Gardens project

Scaled back proposal hopefully to be seen as ‘shovel ready’

After being denied in 2019, the Strathcona Regional District is hoping that it will be selected to receive funding for its ReCreate project in the next round of the Canada-British Columbia Investing in Canada Infrastructure program grant.

If successful, the regional district plans to use the funds to renovate the Strathcona Gardens facility. However, based on feedback received on their previous attempt to secure funding, they will be scaling back their ask and focusing only on the first phase of a larger project.

“We were hopeful that the entire ReCreate funding request would have been approved initially,” said Strathcona Gardens Commission Chair Andy Adams. “We are well aware of the need to revitalize the ice arenas and staff will continue to pursue future funding opportunities as they arise. Narrowing the focus to phase one only while moving to the detailed design stage will better position the project as shovel ready.”

Phase one refers to the new aquatic space, a revitalization of the entrance and weight room areas, and new designs excluding the arena spaces.

The SRD board approved a proposal to proceed with a detailed design at their August board meeting. Should the grant application be successful, they anticipate construction could begin in fall 2021.

