Strathcona Regional District takes to the road

Strathcona Regional District (SRD) elected officials and senior staff will soon visit each of the electoral areas to discuss the 2019 financial plan and informing strategic priorities for the next four years, as well as key initiatives such as improved broadband connectivity, community services including parks and planning, and the proposed redevelopment of Strathcona Gardens.

“I am excited about the work happening across the region,” says SRD Board Chair Michele Babchuk. “The start of a new board term is the perfect time to check in with residents, in their own communities, and ensure that current services and future plans align with their unique needs and aspirations.”

Four open house events are planned, one in each electoral area. Residents are invited to drop in at any time during the event and enjoy a cup of coffee and locally baked goods while speaking with their electoral area director and SRD staff. There will be information posters and opportunities to provide feedback and ideas that will help inform future strategic plans and the electoral area pre-budget meetings that are scheduled for November and open for the public to attend.

Schedule of events:

Area A (Kyuqout/Nootka—Sayward)

Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m., Sayward Heritage Hall

Area B (Cortes Island)

Nov. 1, 2-4 p.m., Klahoose Main Hall

Area C (Discovery Islands-Mainland Inlets)

Nov. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Quadra Island Elementary School

Area D (Oyster Bay-Buttle Lake)

Nov. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oyster Bay Resort

Electoral Area Pre-Budget Meetings

Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SRD Corporate Office

The Strathcona Regional District is a partnership of four electoral areas and five municipalities providing services to approximately 43,000 residents.