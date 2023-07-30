Strathcona Regional District takes step towards Cortes Island dog control bylaw

Discussion early, but bylaw could allow RCMP to ticket owners

The Strathcona Regional District is looking into a dog control bylaw for Cortes Island. (Stock photo)

The Strathcona Regional District is looking into a dog control bylaw for Cortes Island. (Stock photo)

Cortes Islanders might have to keep a closer eye on their dogs.

The Strathcona Regional District is looking in to a bylaw that would establish a dog control service for the island.

“This request for a bylaw came out of a situation where a dog was of control multiple times,” said Cortes Island director Mark Vonesh. “(The dog was) scaring people and ended up killing another dog on on the island.”

Vonesch said the owners of the victim dog approached the RCMP, but were told “they weren’t able to do anything about it because there was no bylaw.”

SRD Chief Administrative Officer David Leitch said that there was some movement toward a dog control bylaw in the past, but that it had “died on the vine” after costs of catching and holding dogs would be prohibitive. However, he said there was a cheaper option that would allow RCMP officers to ticket offenders.

“If the dog’s doing violent acts, they’re going to go get that dog right away,” he said. “They’ll seize it and they’ll do whatever they do with it. But our bylaw wouldn’t have to address that.”

The SRD staff will come back to a future meeting with a more detailed potential bylaw.

RELATED: SRD getting closer to dog control on Quadra

Strathcona Regional district trying to deal with nuisance dogs on Quadra Island


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cortes Island

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation order for parts of Osoyoos, Similkameen as wildfire crosses border
Next story
Amber Alert cancelled, B.C. children found safe

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Amber Alert cancelled, B.C. children found safe

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Combatants, police officers hospitalized in Campbell River stabbing, arrest

Campbell River RCMP announced a major seizure of both drugs and ammunition on July 28. Photo Courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Stabbing investigation by RCMP leads to drugs and weapons seizure

Campbell River Artist in Residence Shawn Decaire poses in his woodshop. Photo courtesy Campbell River Arts Council
Campbell River Arts Council to host community picnic this August