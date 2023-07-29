Strathcona Regional District stands by Tlowitsis in wake of June vandalism

‘This was a form of racism and that’s it’s important that the SRD stands up against it’ — director

The Strathcona Regional District will be helping the Tlowitsis First Nation after their village construction site was vandalized with racist graffiti in June.

On June 15, racist graffiti and damage to construction equipment was discovered at the village construction site just south of Campbell River within the SRD’s electoral area D. At the time, RCMP said the damage would cost approximately $25,000 to repair.

“As a result of that Tlowitsis uh feel they’ve been forced into uh installing some security measures there and hiring a security team,” sad Chief Administrator David Leitch at the July 19 SRD board meeting.

After the incident, the SRD’s First Nations Relations Committee discussed it with the goal of affirming the board’s support for the project and the Tlowitsis First Nation. One of the suggestions was to put out a press release “showing our support for it and welcoming the growth that’s happening,” committee member Mark Vonesch said.

The board also decided to reach out to the Tlowitsis with an offer of up to $3,000 to help with site security. Electoral Area A director Gerald Whalley inquired about the financial limit, saying “not to be negative on this but you know if it was any other organization that had the exact same circumstances we wouldn’t give them two cents because they’re insured and that’s just the way life is.

“I’ll wait to see the cost but I’m a little reluctant just to give away money just for the sake of getting a pat in the back,” he said.

However other directors thought that a gesture of goodwill was warranted in this situation.

“Any other organization or contractor is less likely to face this,” Vonesch said. “The reason why the First Nations Relations Committee is standing up in this way is that this was a form of racism and that’s it’s important that the SRD stands up against it.”

