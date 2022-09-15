Strathcona Regional District offices to close Monday for National Day of Mourning

The Strathcona Regional District will be observing the National Day of Mourning in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

For the holiday, the regional district corporate office on 990 Cedar Street, Campbell River will be closed and the Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex has minimized their operations on Monday September 19:

– The arenas will remain open for all booked user groups

– The pool will be closed

– There will be an everyone welcome skate from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The SRD acknowledges that these closures and cancellations may cause an inconvenience to some residents and recommends the use of its website www.srd.ca for more information about programming and services.

