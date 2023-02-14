Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Strathcona Regional District looking into controlled substance use ban at Strathcona Gardens

Staff to present report on issue at later meeting

The Strathcona Regional District could be following in the City of Campbell River’s footsteps when it comes to allowing the use of controlled substances on its property within the city.

At the Jan. 31 Strathcona Gardens Commission meeting, chair Susan Sinott brought up the city’s bylaw amendment to prohibit the public use of controlled substances on city property, which came as small amounts of controlled substances for personal use were decriminalized in B.C.

“It occurred to me that we might want to get a staff report with respect to the Gardens and whether we want to have something similar … because of the likelihood that perhaps children and other people would not be expecting controlled substances to be used,” Sinott said at the Jan. 31 meeting. “Recreational facilities are generally the types of places … limited use will be enacted.”

Since the item was brought up at the Strathcona Gardens Commission meeting, it needed to be brought to the full board before moving forward. On Feb. 8, the board passed a motion asking SRD staff to prepare a report on the matter.

On Feb. 10, Pivot Legal Society challenged the City of Campbell River’s bylaw amendment, and is seeking an interim injunction to stop enforcement of the bylaw, stating on Facebook that the city “failed, to obtain Ministerial approval and to consult with the medical health officer prior to adopting the bylaws.”

The SRD staff has been directed by the board to research and report back on the topic.

RELATED: City of Campbell River’s bylaw banning public drug consumption challenged in court

City of Campbell River prepares for decriminalization by passing ban on public drug consumption


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverDrugsNewsStrathcona Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous contractor won’t represent ‘token Indians’ in B.C. hospital dispute
Next story
PODCAST: Good Bones, Character Home Renovations

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District looking into controlled substance use ban at Strathcona Gardens

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A group of scientists is calling out flaws of the DFO’s latest report on sea lice and wild salmon in an open letter to Federal Minister Joyce Murray. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Scientists slam DFO report regarding salmon farms, sea lice

The No. 3 bus in downtown Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Bus riders refusing to pay fares impacts city budget

Pop-up banner image