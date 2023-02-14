Strathcona Regional District looking into controlled substance use ban at Strathcona Gardens

The Strathcona Regional District could be following in the City of Campbell River’s footsteps when it comes to allowing the use of controlled substances on its property within the city.

At the Jan. 31 Strathcona Gardens Commission meeting, chair Susan Sinott brought up the city’s bylaw amendment to prohibit the public use of controlled substances on city property, which came as small amounts of controlled substances for personal use were decriminalized in B.C.

“It occurred to me that we might want to get a staff report with respect to the Gardens and whether we want to have something similar … because of the likelihood that perhaps children and other people would not be expecting controlled substances to be used,” Sinott said at the Jan. 31 meeting. “Recreational facilities are generally the types of places … limited use will be enacted.”

Since the item was brought up at the Strathcona Gardens Commission meeting, it needed to be brought to the full board before moving forward. On Feb. 8, the board passed a motion asking SRD staff to prepare a report on the matter.

On Feb. 10, Pivot Legal Society challenged the City of Campbell River’s bylaw amendment, and is seeking an interim injunction to stop enforcement of the bylaw, stating on Facebook that the city “failed, to obtain Ministerial approval and to consult with the medical health officer prior to adopting the bylaws.”

The SRD staff has been directed by the board to research and report back on the topic.

RELATED: City of Campbell River’s bylaw banning public drug consumption challenged in court

City of Campbell River prepares for decriminalization by passing ban on public drug consumption



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverDrugsNewsStrathcona Regional District