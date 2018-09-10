The Strathcona Regional District has just launched its new website. Screenshot

Strathcona Regional District launches new website

Site designed to be easier to navigate and more interactive

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) has launched a new website designed to be more interactive and easy to navigate at www.srd.ca.

“The new website will make it easier for SRD residents to quickly and easily find what they are looking for, whether it be information regarding building permits, to how to find local beach access points. You can find all of that and more on the new website,” says SRD CAO David Leitch. “The SRD turned 10 earlier this year and the website was identified as a priority project as our old site didn’t reflect the level of maturity of the organization or the depth of services and expertise available. We have so many exciting things underway at the SRD, from the Connected Coast project to generally improved and expanded services and we want to be able to showcase our story, what we do, and the beautiful place we call home to the world.”

The website allows for users to quickly navigate the site through either the use of the prominent search tool, or the user-friendly menus.

“I would like to thank staff who helped undertake this massive project. The SRD has so much information to share, including some very complex procedures and important information. I am really happy with the end result and hope the residents of the SRD will be as well,” says Jon Schmuland, SRD Information Technology Manager. “We will still be working to smooth out the transition from the old site over the coming weeks, and welcome any and all feedback from the public.”

The old site has been set up to automatically redirect users to the new site at www.srd.ca. If anyone has feedback or suggestions, they should email them to communications@srd.ca.

The Strathcona Regional District is a partnership of four electoral areas and five municipalities providing services to approximately 46,000 residents.

Previous story
Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.
Next story
Ladysmith man saves dog from cougar attack

Just Posted

Cortes Island considers what in its waste

Regional district looks at user-pay to increase diversion rates

Zeballos evacuation order expanded due to danger of falling debris and slides

The potential for falling debris and rock slides in a section of… Continue reading

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Grizzly bear photographed on Vancouver Island north of Campbell River

An employee of a hatchery on northern Vancouver Island snapped a photo… Continue reading

Body discovered in Nunns Creek Park area – police

The body of a 58-year-old man was discovered behind Thrifty Foods

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

Ladysmith man saves dog from cougar attack

It happened Sept. 10 near a popular walking trail

Comox Valley Ribfest goes this weekend

Rib lovers won’t want to miss this three-day “feast-ival”

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Most Read