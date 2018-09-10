Strathcona Regional District launches new website

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) has launched a new website designed to be more interactive and easy to navigate at www.srd.ca.

“The new website will make it easier for SRD residents to quickly and easily find what they are looking for, whether it be information regarding building permits, to how to find local beach access points. You can find all of that and more on the new website,” says SRD CAO David Leitch. “The SRD turned 10 earlier this year and the website was identified as a priority project as our old site didn’t reflect the level of maturity of the organization or the depth of services and expertise available. We have so many exciting things underway at the SRD, from the Connected Coast project to generally improved and expanded services and we want to be able to showcase our story, what we do, and the beautiful place we call home to the world.”

The website allows for users to quickly navigate the site through either the use of the prominent search tool, or the user-friendly menus.

“I would like to thank staff who helped undertake this massive project. The SRD has so much information to share, including some very complex procedures and important information. I am really happy with the end result and hope the residents of the SRD will be as well,” says Jon Schmuland, SRD Information Technology Manager. “We will still be working to smooth out the transition from the old site over the coming weeks, and welcome any and all feedback from the public.”

The old site has been set up to automatically redirect users to the new site at www.srd.ca. If anyone has feedback or suggestions, they should email them to communications@srd.ca.

The Strathcona Regional District is a partnership of four electoral areas and five municipalities providing services to approximately 46,000 residents.