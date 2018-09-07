Water meters could be in the cards for residents in the northern part of Area D. The SRD is applying for a grant to bring in universal metering to reduce water use. File photo, Black Press

Strathcona Regional District is pursuing grants for water meters

Program aimed at measuring and reducing northern Area D use

The Strathcona Regional District has applied for federal funding to support the installation of water meters for all properties connected to the northern Area D Water Service. The grant application, made through the BC Government’s Green Initiative, Infrastructure funding program, could see up to 73 per cent of the project costs covered. If the grant application is approved, installation of the meters could start as early as the summer of 2019.

“Having individual property meters will help Area D Water Service customers several ways. The meters will be equipped with remote-read technology, allowing for the meter to be read via a radio, or by viewing the unit itself. This will allow users to not only monitor real time usage but be able to detect potential leaks on their property by monitoring actual use compared to use detected by the meter. Water meters are also an important tool for water conservation,” says Ralda Hansen, SRD Community Services Manager.

Universal metering for the northern part of Area D Water Service would see the installation of pit-style remote radio-read style water meters. This would mean there would be no new visible infrastructure on a resident’s property and would be installed along the property line to minimize impact and allow for leak detection within the property. With the metres equipped to be read remotely via radios, there would be no need for SRD employees to access properties.

“The overall cost of the project is estimated to be just over $2.4 million, but if the grant application is approved, we are anticipating that it would cover 73 per cent, or almost $1.8 million. The remaining $600,000 could be recuperated though the annual billing process, which would be planned over a five-year period. At this rate, the program would cost each residence approximately $67 per year, for five years, or $335 total,” explained Hansen.

