Strathcona Regional District directors reflect on past term

Wednesday was the final meeting for the current Strathcona Regional District board, and directors were given their chance to reflect on the past term and give parting thoughts to the incoming board.

During the municipal election five of the 14 directors were re-elected to their positions. The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/ Che:k’tles7et’h First Nation, represented by Director Kevin Jules, does not hold elections at the same time as municipalities in B.C. The other eight were either not running or did not win their elections.

The final board meeting for this iteration of the board was not heavy by way of business, with a few reports for information purposes and one item deferred to the next board meeting. Chair Brad Unger set aside time for directors to say a few words before the meeting ended.

Director Noba Anderson said that her hope was that the new board put “energy and good intention into creating as healthy, dynamic and productive an atmosphere as you can at this table.”

Director Mark Baker echoed her sentiment, saying he was “looking forward to moving forward as a regional group, and not being segmented.”

Director Claire Moglove noted that the large area of the regional district made it difficult to apply a regional focus, but that she hoped “the new board can find an issue to bring (them) together,” citing the regional hospital issue as an example from past years.

Outgoing director Charlie Cornfield had a suggestion that the board occasionally hold meetings in other communities. “The best way to know is to go,” he said. “It’s been a rewarding experience and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Directors Jim Abram and Brenda Leigh have both been representing their communities since the late 80s and early 90s respectively, and they both thanked their communities for their support over the years.

“The incoming director will have his hands full to try to fill my boots,” Leigh said. “There are new possibilities in life and I’m looking forward to exploring those.”

“I could write a book, but I’ll keep it short,” Abram said. “I absolutely love my community and representing my community. I’m going to miss being in the middle of the action.”

Chair Brad Unger noted the accomplishments over the past four years, including dealing with COVID-19, launching the Connected Coast program and formally welcoming Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/ Che:k’tles7et’h First Nation as a voting board member.

“I’m very proud of our achievements,” he said. “We’ve had some highs, we’ve had some lows… Eight years ago when I came here it wasn’t really a Regional District. It was just a district. With this board especially we really tried to get the message out that we were a regional district, I’m very proud of that.”

The new board will be sworn in for the November 9 meeting.

