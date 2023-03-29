The SRD will be looking in to how it can be more involved in sustainable housing. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

The SRD will be looking in to how it can be more involved in sustainable housing. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Strathcona Regional District director wants district to take more active role in housing initiatives

Report coming on ways SRD can be more active in housing sustainability

A Strathcona Regional District director wants the regional district to take a more active role in housing initiatives.

Area D director John Rice made a report to the SRD board on March 29, which said that other local governments on Vancouver Island were taking steps to help alleviate the housing shortages in their communities. These include looking at non-market housing, housing where rent is tied to income levels, and housing for seniors. Rice would like the SRD to follow suit.

His report says that “local governments are recognizing that, in order to ensure that the right mix of homes are being built, they have the opportunity to make decisions that can help support better housing outcomes for their communities.”

“There is no question that the Strathcona Regional District is missing the mark on what many would deem as required and critical housing,” Rice’s report says. “Employers across the region are not able to attract people to fill the growing number of employment vacancies due to the lack of affordable housing. Additionally, our growing senior population is increasingly finding it difficult to downsize into affordable housing that does not compromise their savings or pensions, allowing them to live stress-free and with dignity.”

Rice also cited a project in Tofino that will bring a new 37-unit building to fruition, as well as an initiative from the District of Saanich to find more ways of bringing affordable housing to the community.

The item did not get much discussion at the board table besides a vote to receive the report and a subsequent motion by Rice. Rice moved that the SRD staff prepare a report on ways the organization can be more involved in housing, and it passed.

RELATED: Campbell River Community Foundation hosts Vital Conversation on housing

SRD launches housing needs assessment survey


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Housing and HomelessnessLocal NewsStrathcona Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mortgage moves ‘good news’ for borrowers, but budget lacks housing support: experts
Next story
Vancouver city council votes to repeal 25-cent single-use cup fee, effective May 1

Just Posted

From left: λugʷaləs, Janine and Raven Shaw share a happy moment. Their parents Crystal Smith and Raymond Shaw were successful in getting B.C.’s Vital Statistics Agency to put λugʷaləs’ proper name on his birth certificate. Shaw family photograph
Campbell River couple’s battle to get son’s Indigenous name on birth certificate successful

The SRD will be looking in to how it can be more involved in sustainable housing. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Strathcona Regional District director wants district to take more active role in housing initiatives

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen plans to introduce legislation Wednesday designed to ensure permanent funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust. The provincial government Wednesday announced $10 million for the fund, but Olsen says this announcement does not resolve the long-term future of the fund. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island’s ICET economic trust gets $10M, far short of the $150M it wanted

Cash, drugs and weapons seized from an Ebert Road home in Campbell River on March 16, 2023. RCMP photo
Cash, cocaine, fentanyl and weapons seized in Campbell River bust

Pop-up banner image