Strathcona Regional District director wants district to take more active role in housing initiatives

The SRD will be looking in to how it can be more involved in sustainable housing. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

A Strathcona Regional District director wants the regional district to take a more active role in housing initiatives.

Area D director John Rice made a report to the SRD board on March 29, which said that other local governments on Vancouver Island were taking steps to help alleviate the housing shortages in their communities. These include looking at non-market housing, housing where rent is tied to income levels, and housing for seniors. Rice would like the SRD to follow suit.

His report says that “local governments are recognizing that, in order to ensure that the right mix of homes are being built, they have the opportunity to make decisions that can help support better housing outcomes for their communities.”

“There is no question that the Strathcona Regional District is missing the mark on what many would deem as required and critical housing,” Rice’s report says. “Employers across the region are not able to attract people to fill the growing number of employment vacancies due to the lack of affordable housing. Additionally, our growing senior population is increasingly finding it difficult to downsize into affordable housing that does not compromise their savings or pensions, allowing them to live stress-free and with dignity.”

Rice also cited a project in Tofino that will bring a new 37-unit building to fruition, as well as an initiative from the District of Saanich to find more ways of bringing affordable housing to the community.

The item did not get much discussion at the board table besides a vote to receive the report and a subsequent motion by Rice. Rice moved that the SRD staff prepare a report on ways the organization can be more involved in housing, and it passed.

RELATED: Campbell River Community Foundation hosts Vital Conversation on housing

SRD launches housing needs assessment survey



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Housing and HomelessnessLocal NewsStrathcona Regional District