Planning and building services will continue at the SRD. Photo supplied

Strathcona Regional District continues with planning and building services

Virtual meetings only at this time

The Strathcona Regional District will be continuing to offer building and developing resources through the COVID-19 crisis.

With a few limitations, the SRD will be continuing its planning applications, new development permid applications, building inspections, engineering applications and BC One Call services. In person meetings have been cancelled, but applicants can still reach staff by telephone, email and electronic video conferencing. Cash transactions will not be accepted, but cheques by mail and electronic payments will continue.

“Employees who provide community services, including development planning, building, parks and engineering have found unique ways to stay connected while working from home to continue to provide much-needed services,” said senior manager of SRD community services Aniko Nelson. “Although COVID-19 related restrictions may affect development processing times, we are committed to limit the impact this will have on our residents.”

More information and answers to development-related questions can be found by emailing planning@srd.ca, calling 250-830-6718 or visiting https://www.srd.ca/COVID-19.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
CoronavirusNews

53 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., four new deaths
COVID-19: postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

