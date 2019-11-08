Strathcona Regional District chair and vice-chair acclaimed

Michele Babchuk was acllaimed as Strathcona Regional District chair. File photo

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) Board of Directors held its inaugral meeting yesterday, Nov. 6 where by acclamation they re-elected its Chair and Vice Chair for the 2019/2020 year.

Returning as chair for another one-year term is director Michele Babchuk, City of Campbell River Councillor. This will be Babchuk’s third term as chair of the Strathcona Regional District.

As Chair of the Board of Directors it will be her responsibility to act as the Chief Executive Officer for the Regional District, including the management of monthly meetings of the Regional District Board.

“I am humbled to once again be elected to this position by my peers,” Babchuk says. “Last year was an extremely challenging year as the directors and staff grappled with issues and processes that they have never dealt with before. We have learned a lot but are now looking forward to returning to our mandate as we focus on providing services to the constituents of our region.”

Director Brad Unger, Mayor of Gold River is also returning for a third term as vice chair.

“I thank the Board and appreciate the opportunity for me to advance our strategic initiatives and raise the profile of this organization within our region,” Unger says.

The role of the vice chair is to assist the chair in fulfilling their duties and to exercise the powers of the chair during the absence, illness or other disability of the chair.

The SRD has a board of 13 directors comprising of electoral area directors who are elected directly by rural area voters and serve four-year terms, and municipal directors who are first elected to a municipal council by municipal voters and are then appointed by council to the regional district board for a maximum term of four years at discretion of their councils.

The election of the chair and vice chair is done annually during the regional district’s inaugural meeting in November.

The Strathcona Regional District is a partnership of four electoral areas and five municipalities providing services to approximately 44,000 residents.

Previous story
Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Just Posted

Compost facility beside landfill gets Campbell River city council approval

‘I just don’t understand how they could have made this decision after seeing the facts’

Pedestrian safety concerns multiply, Campbell River RCMP say

Police have received complaints regarding the new intersection at Maryland Road and Highway 19A

Three-phase investigation into September’s fatal helicopter crash underway

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigation into the fatal helicopter crash at… Continue reading

Campbell River’s Community Partnership Grants to total almost $650,000 next year

Committee Partnership Fund is capped at 1.6 per cent of the city’s general revenue

Carihi senior girls finish in top 10 at BC XC Champs

Best in B.C. battled for titles in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Most Read