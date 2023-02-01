Strathcona Regional District candidate fined for election ad violation

Brenda Leigh fined $150

Brenda Leigh has been fined $150 by Elections BC for breaking advertising rules during the municipal elections in September. (Mirror file photo)

Brenda Leigh has been fined $150 by Elections BC for breaking advertising rules during the municipal elections in September. (Mirror file photo)

A candidate in the 2022 municipal elections running for a director’s spot on the Strathcona Regional District has received a monetary penalty from Elections BC.

Brenda Leigh, who was running for re-election as Electoral Area D Director for the Strathcona Regional District, received a $150 penalty from Elections BC on Feb. 1 for “sponsoring election advertising without an authorization statement.”

Elections BC received a complaint on Sept. 28 about a pamphlet promoting Leigh’s campaign. According to a letter sent to Leigh and published on the Elections BC website, the complainant alleged the ads did not have a complete authorization statement. According to the complainant, the ads were missing a B.C. phone number, address or email address for Leigh’s financial agent.

Elections BC’s compliance team contacted Leigh and she amended later advertisements. However, under the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act (LECFA) a penalty of up to $5,000 was required.

In the letter, Director of Investigations Adam Barnes noted Leigh’s cooperation, but wrote that she “indicated that (she) had previously participated in nine local elections as a candidate. While (she) noted this as a mitigating factor, given (her) past electoral experience I find that (she) should have had an understanding of the election advertising rules.”

RELATED: RESULTS: Strathcona Regional District electoral area directors


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022Election 2022Strathcona Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MPs vote unanimously to have Canada resettle 10,000 displaced Uyghur people

Just Posted

Brenda Leigh has been fined $150 by Elections BC for breaking advertising rules during the municipal elections in September. (Mirror file photo)
Strathcona Regional District candidate fined for election ad violation

File Photo.
Integrated Major Crime Unit investigates homicide on Quadra Island

Recently launched by the Vancouver Island Mental Health Society is a free and confidential drug checking, using a spectrometer to check ingredients in a given sample of drugs. The service is available on Tuesdays and Fridays between 1 p.m and 5 p.m. at the Overdose Prevention Site at 1330 Dogwood Street. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
27 Campbell Riverites lost their lives due to toxic drug poisoning in 2022 — BC Coroners Service

Rotarian Tara Jordan collects donations during last year’s March for Children fundraiser. Photo contributed
Rotarians to be out in force Feb. 11 for annual March for Children