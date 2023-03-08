Strathcona Regional District office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Strathcona Regional District office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Strathcona Regional District budget increasing this year

Total increase of 19.4 per cent, but different communities to see different changes

The Strathcona Regional District is looking at a total taxation increase of 19.4 per cent in this year’s financial plan, but that does not mean it will affect every community the same way.

Each municipality and electora area in the regional district will have different tax amounts, since each pay for different things. The budget has not yet been approved. With municipalities, the average household tax change ranges from a $72.03 increase for the average household in Campbell River to a decrease of $2.72 per average household in Zeballos. Gold River is looking at a $5.81 increase, Sayward at $9.31, Tahsis at $0.62 and the Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations with $0.06.

Driving the increase for Campbell River is Strathcona Gardens, which will make up just over $64 of the total $72.03 average increase. Government Administration will drive the change for the other municipalities.

Electoral areas will see larger increases, because the SRD covers all services that would be provided by a municipality. The largest increase will be in Electora Area B (Cortes Island), which is slated for a $323.90 increase for the average household. Area A (Kyuquot) will have the lowest at $29.99 on average. Area A (Sayward) will see $127.20 on average and Area C (Quadra Island) will have the lowest at $72.33 per average household. Area D is looking at a $300 average increase.

The major boost for Area A will be for the Sayward Valley Fire Protection service, which is slated for an increase of $93.25 on average. Area B (Cortes) is also seeing fire protection as their major increase, jumping up $245.51 on average due to a need to replace the fleet and upgrade equipment coming up. Area C’s increase will be more diffuse, with planning, parks and the community hall subsidy as the largest increases. Area D will be seeing the largest increase in its community parks function, jumping $202.98 on average for various park improvments.

The budget has not yet received third reading, though that is expected for the March 15 board meeting.

RELATED: Campbell River taxpayers should prepare for big tax increases over the next 2-3 years

Initial draft of City of Campbell River budget starts with a tax increase of 11.27 per cent


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Strathcona Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Kelowna nurse accessed medical records and sent ‘harassing text messages’, says college
Next story
Series of near-misses spark Vancouver Island school crosswalk warning

Just Posted

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
North Island First Nations reject continued fish farming in the Broughton Archipelago

Strathcona Regional District office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District budget increasing this year

Campbell River City Hall.
Campbell River taxpayers should prepare for big tax increases over the next 2-3 years

Construction of a fire hall for Mount Washington has been delayed. File photo
Mount Washington fire hall plans suffer setback

Pop-up banner image