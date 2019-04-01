Heavy rains caused the Oyster River to breach its bank, flooding parts of the popular Oyster River Nature Park. File photo

Strathcona Regional District awards contract for dike work in Oyster River

Area between Campbell River and Comox Valley targeted for work includes more than 300 residents

Work on the dike protecting Oyster River residents took another next step forward, as the Strathcona Regional District has awarded the contract last week.

At the March 28 meeting, the SRD board passed a motion to award the contract for the Glenmore Road dike reparations project.

The SRD had budgeted $441,000 for the project, but the successful bidder came in lower than the amount that had been budgeted.

“I’m very glad to see that this is moving forward for flood protection for the Oyster River area,” said Area D Director Brenda Leigh.

The area has been prone to flood risks, and the current diking system needed emergency repairs during flooding conditions in 2009 and 2014. The system was built in 1992 and extends 570 metres along the south side of Glenmore Road, with elevation ranging from 23 metres to 18 metres.

There are more than 300 residents in the area as well as businesses at Oyster River Plaza along Highway 19A.

The regional district issued a request for proposal (RFP) last December after receiving word the province was providing money for the flood mitigation project. It got two bids in response, and staff evaluated the proposals according to criteria such as cost, relevant project experience, the ability to meet the project schedule and the bidders’ safety records.

RELATED STORY: Province funds flood mitigation work near Oyster River

The winning proposal was submitted by McElhanney Consulting Services in association with Wacor Holdings. At $351,550.50 plus $20,606 for design services and $18,607.83 for GST, it was the only one that fell within the budget parameters for the project and is compliant with all the terms of the RFP.

“The winning bid is saying that they will be able to deliver the project under budget and likely use a bit of excess for ongoing maintenance,” Leigh said. “I think it’s a good fit for the Oyster River area.”

In the submission, the bidders state they have more than a decade of experience working on flooding, diking and drainage issues in the area of Oyster River.

“Our history, experience, and local presence ensures that we are uniquely suited to collaborate with the Strathcona Regional District (SRD) and local residents during the execution of this important work,” they state in the submission.

The proponents note they are aiming for project construction to take into account the June 15 or July 1 fisheries window. This will include work such as test pits to confirm the volume of organics to be removed, dike design drawings and giving notifications to or getting approvals from federal and provincial government ministries.

They note the major challenges that affect the performance of the dike and make maintenance difficult include vegetation growth and an outdated outlet floodbox structure – culvert with flap-gate – that needs to be replaced. Another priority is to upgrade and raise the north end of the dike.

Leigh said the proponents expect to have the work completed by Sept. 30, 2018.

“They got a pretty heavy time crunch coming up to get this done,” she said.

 

This SRD map shows the location of the work on the dike. File, SRD

Previous story
Man in ‘MAGA’ hat slashes man’s hand with sword in California
Next story
Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Just Posted

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony in Campbell River amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

Strathcona Regional District awards contract for dike work in Oyster River

Area between Campbell River and Comox Valley targeted for work includes more than 300 residents

Quadra Island, Cortes Island ferries get schedule increases

Routes are part of announcement to add sailings f0r several routes

Campbell River School District facing unexpected surplus for next budget

Like many, district usually relies on previous surplus to cover anticipated deficits

Eleven-year-old Campbell River boy’s daily swims raise $37,217.48 for women and poverty organizations

Eleven-year-old Sylas Thompson raised $37,217.48 for the Women’s Resource Centre and Grassroots… Continue reading

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

Most Read