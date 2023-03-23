Cortes Island Firefighters Association received funding for training and equipment. File photo/Campbell River Mirror

Cortes Island Firefighters Association received funding for training and equipment. File photo/Campbell River Mirror

Strathcona Region receives over $350,000 from province for public safety, environment non-profits

Gaming grants disbursed over past year

The Strathcona Region has seen over $350,000 in community gaming grants for environmental or public safety over the past year.

In all, the province has awarded $358,685 to organizations in the Strathcona Region. The biggest award was to the Cortes Island Firefighting Association, which received just shy of $98,000 for improved training and equipment.

“Our small community is incredibly grateful for the generous support we have received from the Province of B.C.,” said Elijah McKenty, fire chief, Cortes Island. “The grants we have received over past years have made a very important contribution to our operational capacity. The current funding of $100,000 for equipment and training will make a significant impact on our ability to respond to emergencies and keep our residents safe. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Province to ensure the safety of our community.”

Also on Cortes were the Cortes Community Radio Society, which received $25,000 from the public safety stream, and Friends of Cortes Island Society, receiving $28,000 from the environment stream.

In Campbell River, recipients include the Campbell River Search and Rescue Society with $73,000 from the public safety stream. The Discovery Passage Aquarium received $24,000, Greenways Land Trust – $46,000 and the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) received $65,000, all from the environment stream.

“Keeping people safe in the outdoors is especially important in our region, with so many beautiful places to explore,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island. “That is why we’re providing grants to North Island organizations that are promoting environmental stewardship and safety.”

The grants were disbursed between April 1, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023. This year, 281 organizations received funding in these two streams over the past year, 131 in the public-safety sector and 150 in the environment sector. Gaming grants also go to organizations in arts and culture, sport, human and social services, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils for B.C. schools. Community gaming grants provide $140 million per year from gaming revenue to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people in B.C. communities.

“I recognize and appreciate the work that local non-profits do for communities throughout the province. Non-profits deliver vital programming that directly supports people throughout B.C. and we want to ensure they have the resources to continue,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“Our government is committed to continued strong partnerships. The grants that we are announcing today will support 281 organizations across the province that will help make B.C. a stronger, healthier and more sustainable place to work, live and play.”

RELATED: Greenways Land Trust celebrates 2022’s acheivements

Bikes to the rescue


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Cortes Island

Strathcona Region receives over $350,000 from province for public safety, environment non-profits
