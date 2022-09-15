Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex. Campbell River Mirror photo

Strathcona Gardens pool evacuated after pepper spray release

Police are reviewing video in an attempt to ID suspects

The Strathcona Gardens pool had to be evacuated Sept. 14 due the release of pepper spray, Campbell River RCMP say.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022, Campbell River Police and Fire were called to the Strathcona Gardens pool following the release of an aerosol believed to be a type of pepper spray, a post on the Campbell River RCMP Facebook page says.

The pool was evacuated and it was ensured it was safe before people returned to the building.

Police are reviewing video in an attempt to ID suspects in the matter.

“Police and Fire department would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the emergency shutdown, and ask that if you have any information regarding the incident that you contact the RCMP at 250-286-6221,” the post says.

