Strathcona Gardens opts to keep ice out of Arena #2

Water lovers will have to wait a little while longer to use the pool at Strathcona Gardens. The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) managed facility recently announced that the aquatic spaces would be reopening “in the upcoming months.”

The SRD said the pool would open gradually with a “phased-in” approach to “some opportunities.” A press release indicated that once more information about operating pools in the COVID-19 era becomes available, they’ll share info about protocols and procedures, but like other areas in teh facility currently being used, there will be fewer people allowed at one time and people may need to register for things they could previously drop in for.

RELATED: Fitness Pods to open in Strathcona Gardens next week

The surface at Arena #2 will remain dry for the time being, a release said. The space is currently being used for fitness pods, pickleball courts and leisure ice surface for programs related to the Island Health partnership for support of chronic disease management and the “Take Heart” program.

The Rod Brind’Amour Arena remains open with ice for regular user groups and summer camps.

Arena #2 will remain dry until a new dehumidifier arrives at the end of October with work taking place into November.

“We appreciate the inconvenience and truly understand the impact a delayed opening of this area ill have on ice users, however this will enable staff to complete the required upgrades as quickly as possible,” said Strathcona Gardens Commission Chair Andy Adams in a press release. “Looking at all the options and the potential for a longer shutdown period when the new equipment arrives, a decision was made to work at the forefront of the installation and minimize the fall/winter 2020 schedule.”

RELATED: Funding for Strathcona Gardens reno denied

According to the release, once upgrades are complete, Arena #2’s enhancements will include a new mechanical dividers between the leisure ice surface and the main arena space, refurbished benches, and new rooftop mechanical equipment.

The replacement of three air handling units and a dehumidifier is part of phase three of the Energy Efficiency Upgrade project, which is funded through the Federal Gas Tax fund.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River