Strange happenings: Dropped 911 call from a ‘phantom’ payphone on Cortes Island

On Nov. 3, Quadra RCMP received an abandoned 911 call from a pay phone at the Mansons Landing Government Dock on Cortes Island.

With the help of the Cortes Island Fire Department Interim Chief, it was determined that nobody was in need of emergency services. The Fire Chief also advised that there was no payphone in that area and was unsure as to how a phantom payphone dialed 911.

Meanwhile, Quadra RCMP attended to these other calls for service:

Theft from vehicle

On Oct. 24 a complainant reported that the catalytic converter and a tank of gas was stolen from his truck. The incident occurred sometime earlier the previous week when it was parked on the Island’s northern end. The complainant called back a few days later advising that the gas tank had been punctured as well.

Pigs on the road

On Oct. 24, Quadra RCMP received a report of a hefty pig on the roadway on the South end of the Island. Officers contacted the owner who promptly moved it.

On Oct. 26, officers received another complaint regarding pigs on his property digging up his yard. The pigs in this instance were believed to be from another owner, however, this information couldn’t be confirmed, and the suspected owners avoided police attempts to speak with them.

Suspicious vehicle

On Oct. 27, staff at Rebecca Spit Provincial Park reported a suspicious vehicle parked at that location. The motorhome, which had no plates, was new to the parking lot and staff were concerned as it seemed odd. Officers arrived on scene but were unable to locate the owners. The complainant was advised to tow the vehicle should they not want it on scene. Nothing suspicious or untoward was noticed in the vehicle. No other calls were received.

Stolen firewood

On Nov. 2, a complainant advised his firewood had been stolen. The incident, which was believed to have occurred on October 20th, resulted in an approximately a truck load of firewood being stolen. From canvassing the neighborhood, officers received information that a white truck and a black Dodge were in the area, however, it was unsure if those vehicles were involved.

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, contact the Quadra RCMP at 250-285-3631. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca

