Storybook Village for children rocked by vandals again in Qualicum Beach

Storybook Village in Qualicum Beach was again damaged by vandals. Pictured is Scott Beam, Oceanside Building and Learning Together (OBLT) manager. (PQB News file photo)

Storybook Village in Qualicum Beach was targeted by vandals again this month.

Nine locks were cut off the structures in the village, located in the Qualicum Commons and serves as an early learning, language-enriched outdoor play environment for young children. It is run by Oceanside Building and Learning Together (OBLT).

The incident happened between the afternoon of July 18 and the morning of July 19, according to Scott Beam, OBLT manager.

A few light bulbs were broken, along with some toys and items in the building appeared to have been thrown around, Beam said in an email to the PQB News. Graffiti was scrawled in chalk, which made it easy to remove.

Fortunately no OBLT inventory was stolen.

Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said if anyone has information about who may be responsible, contact the detachment quoting file No. 2023-7396.

Vandalism has been an issue for years, but ramped up noticeably for a while this past March, when significant damage was done to two buildings including a kicked-in door and a broken window. Spray paint, discarded garbage and broken bottles have also been a problem for staff to deal with.

Multiple free programs run out of Storybook Village, including the StrongStart program in the spring and summer. The area also has a track and provides trikes with helmets for children to ride around with. It also provides a chance for community partners such as PacificCARE, Society of Organized Services (SOS), the Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) and RCMP to connect with families and parents.

After incidents, staff must ensure the buildings are safe for use and if they arrive in the morning to substantial damage, it is difficult to host a program that day.

