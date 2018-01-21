B.C. Ferries cancelled numerous sailings around Vancouver Island today, Jan. 21. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

UPDATE: Ferries sailing again after stormy weather caused cancellations

B.C. Ferries cancelled numerous sailings around Vancouver Island today, Jan. 21

The storm passed through most of the Island last night, but parts of the strait were still too rough for safe passage this morning.

B.C. Ferries cancelled numerous sailings around Vancouver Island this morning, Jan. 21, according to service notices from the corporation.

Service was set to resume at 11:40 a.m.for the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route, and has also resumed for the Duke Point-Tsawwassen Route.

Before that, ferries were docked at Departure Bay and Duke Point in Nanaimo, and the Campbell River-Powell River route also cancelled morning sailings.

A ferry is holding at dock in Swartz Bay in Victoria.

The service notice advised users that B.C. Ferries would resume service as soon as it was safe to do so. For updates, click here.

“We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations,” the notice reads.

The storm that hit most of the Island on Saturday night is moving into Vancouver, including Delta and the North Shore. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for those areas, with wind speeds expected to reach 80 kilometres per hour in coastal areas before easing at about noon.


