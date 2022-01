A storm surge has been predicted for today (Jan. 7), which could see high marine water levels.

StormSurgeBC provided an advisory of high marine water conditions today that could reach up to 4.72 metres by 9 am. Water levels are expected to reach above the highest annual tides, per its Jan. 6 bulletin.

The historical high water level for this time in Campbell River is 5.35 metres.

READ ALSO: La Nina dominates Vancouver Island’s December weather pattern



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverWeather