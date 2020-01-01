Storm set to sweep rain, wind over Vancouver Island

Snow could fall at higher elevations Thursday morning, followed by heavy rain and wind

A storm is brewing and all of Vancouver Island is expected to be hit with some kind of weather, warns Environment Canada.

The agency issued a warning Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. of a strong Pacific storm coming Thursday afternoon and Friday across the B.C. coast. Precipitation is expected to hit Vancouver Island late Thursday morning with strong southeasterly winds developing in the afternoon.

Temperatures could be cold enough to allow some of the precipitation to start as wet snow over higher elevations of Vancouver Island and the south coast.

By Thursday evening warm air accompanying the storm will drive freezing levels and temperatures higher bringing rain for most communities. The exception may be Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler where snow could persist longer. The heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue Friday. The highest rainfall amounts will be over the central coast, north and west Vancouver Island.

It’s the second storm system to hit the province. New Year’s Eve saw 34,000 BC Hydro customers welcome 2020 in the dark, following an intense snowstorm in the southern and central interiors.



