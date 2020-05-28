A concrete gargoyle statue that went missing from a backyard in south Nanaimo May 27, has resumed watching over the property from his former perch atop a water fountain. (Photo submitted)

Stolen gargoyle returns to its perch on central Vancouver Island yard

Petey, a concrete gargoyle statue, was returned by Nanaimo RCMP after being found by city crew

Petey, a 100-pound gargoyle in central Vancouver Island that flew the coop thanks to thieves early Wednesday, is back on his perch.

The concrete garden ornament, owned by John Zehanoviz and his wife Shavauna Ronan, was returned by RCMP to the couple’s downtown Nanaimo residence early Thursday, May 28, after it was discovered in a homeless camp by a City of Nanaimo cleaning crew several hours after it went missing.

“We’ve had him for like 15, 16 years,” Zehanoviz said. “First we kept him on top of the house in Ladysmith and then we’ve moved to different places and he’s been on top of our water fountain … we’ve had a couple of other gargoyles and, like in the ancient days, gargoyles were put up to protect your castle and our house is our castle so he’s there to help protect us.”

The name Petey, as it turns out, came about as a result of the Nanaimo RCMP investigation to find the ornament after it was reported stolen. Zehanoviz said it was the investigating officer who suggested the name “Petey,” which also happened to be one of the characters in comic book owned by Zehanoviz’s grandson, who often stays with them.

“So the officer who came to the house is responsible for the name Petey, which is a great name, by the way,” Zehanoviz said.

RELATED: 100-pound gargoyle stolen from south-end Nanaimo yard

The constable delivered the gargoyle to Zehanoviz’s home at about 6:15 a.m.

“I appreciate it and kudos to the cops … we reported it when I got home after work,” Zehanoviz said. “They put it out in the media and they found it so quick it was unbelievable. We were surprised that Petey was going to come back, so the police were just awesome.”

Zehanoviz said the culprits who stole the statue had kicked a hole in the bottom of his fence, which has barbed wire running along the top of it, and he has added more security to keep Petey from being stolen again.

“So I’ve boarded up the fence more and I’ve added more barbed wire,” he said.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crimetheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pregnant B.C. woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

Just Posted

North Island MP calls for feds to implement automatic approval of disability benefits

MP Rachel Blaney has asked for automatic approvals to address the ‘extreme backlog’ of Veterans’ disability benefit applications

Recycling depots in Campbell River, Courtenay to close

The unstaffed recyling depot at Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex is set to close July 1

Strathcona Regional District reopens electoral area outdoor park facilities

Basketball, tennis courts, skateparks in three EAs open

As SD84 schools look to reopen, Kyuquot and Zeballos opt out

Schools in Tahsis and Gold River will open on June 1, with 30 per cent students expected to come in

RCMP calls decrease in Campbell River

Total for year up compared to 2019

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Stolen gargoyle returns to its perch on central Vancouver Island yard

Petey, a concrete gargoyle statue, was returned by Nanaimo RCMP after being found by city crew

Pregnant B.C. woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

Michelle Hunter said it was like a horror movie when caught COVID-19

Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Klaus Hardy Breslauer was accused of making a laundry list of concerning decisions as a science teacher

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

Most Read