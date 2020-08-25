Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday August 25, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

A new Statistics Canada survey suggests that while the vast majority of Canadians would get a COVID-19 vaccine if and when it becomes available, more than one in 10 likely would not.

The survey comes as governments around the world are rushing to develop a vaccine for the illness that has infected more than 23 million people around the world, including 126,000 in Canada.

Among the reasons respondents gave for not wanting the vaccine were concerns about its safety and potential side effects, while some said they did not trust vaccines in general.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says authorities need more information about those who are worried about or opposed to a vaccine to ensure they have the proper information about how vaccines are approved.

She says while efforts are being made to accelerate development of a vaccine, the federal government will not take shortcuts when it comes to ensuring the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine before it is approved and distributed.

Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines, adding internet and social-media companies should have a responsibility to police their domains to make sure that doesn’t happen.

READ MORE: 30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

READ MORE: Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna to get doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Patients celebrate B.C.’s ALS drug approval, but say more needs to be done
Next story
Ottawa giving $82.5M for Indigenous mental health support during COVID-19

Just Posted

Superstore customers will need to mask up starting Aug. 29

Grocery chain announced new mandate on social media

Hometown forward Brian Majic to play for Storm once again

Playing for team he grew up watching is a dream come true, says Majic

Kyuquot Checleseht First Nations chief Richard Leo dies at age 79

The First Nation’s offices in Houpsitas and Campbell River will remain closed on Monday Aug. 25

Pivot funds from student service grant to employment program: MP Blaney to feds

Blaney recommends reallocating all of the $900 million from the cancelled Canadian Student Service Grant to Canada Summer Jobs

Charges laid in March Campbell River accident that took young man’s life

B.C. Crown Counsel office has approved several charges relating to a single… Continue reading

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Most Read