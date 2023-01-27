Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

State of local emergency extended at mudslide site

City continues to work with geotechnical engineers on investigation

The City of Campbell River extended the State of Local Emergency (SOLE) Jan. 26 in place for Island Highway South and Ash Street, following a landslide behind 738 Island Highway South on Jan. 17.

READ MORE: Island Highway condos evacuated after mudslide in Campbell River

Under BC’s Emergency Program Act, a declared SOLE gives the city the authority to cause the evacuation of persons from the area and enter the impacted area, which is necessary while the city continues to work with geotechnical engineers to further investigate the slide.

A pair of parkades behind the Hillside Place condo building at 738 Island Highway South were hit by a mudslide coming down the steep hill. All buildings adjacent to Hillside Place, including Beachwood Manor, were evacuated. No injuries occurred and residents were allowed back into the building on Saturday, Jan. 21 after a evacuation order was lifted.

The city will provide updates as the investigation continues. For the latest updates, visit www.campbellriver.ca.

READ MORE: Neighbour lives in fear of ongoing Island Highway landslide threat

