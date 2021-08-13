Stage 3 water restrictions for Oyster River area

Residents in Black Creek, Saratoga and Oyster River are on Stage 3 watering restrictions as of Aug. 16. File photo

The Black Creek Oyster Bay (BCOB) Water System is on Stage 3 water restrictions as of Monday, Aug. 16.

These Stage 3 restrictions include the communities of Black Creek, Saratoga Beach and Oyster River.

“The water source for this system in the summer is a combination of groundwater wells and the Oyster River. Both of these sources need to be carefully managed during drought conditions like those we are experiencing now on eastern Vancouver Island,” said Comox Valley Regional District manager of water services Mike Herschmiller. “We appreciate the community’s conservation efforts at this time to help ensure there is enough water available for domestic needs and fire protection.”

During Stage 3 restrictions, residential lawn and garden watering with a sprinkler is not permitted at any time. Residents are also prohibited from pressure-washing driveways and boulevards; filling a swimming pool, hot tub or garden pond; or washing a vehicle or boat other than in a commercial car wash or car dealership.

Residents are allowed to water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables on any day between the hours of 6 a.m to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., only if watering is done by a hand-held container, a hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, micro-irrigation or drip-irrigation systems.

The BCOB Water Local Service Area is owned and operated by the CVRD. It consists of two groundwater wells, one river infiltration gallery, two reservoirs, one pump station and a treatment facility that provides water to approximately 2,200 residents in the Black Creek, Saratoga Beach and Oyster River areas.

The CVRD also announced Stage 3 restrictions for other parts of electoral areas in the CVRD, the City of Courtenay and the Town of Comox effective as of Aug. 16.

For more details about permitted and prohibited activities under Stage 3, see www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/restrictions.



