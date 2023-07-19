Stage 2 watering restrictions in place to maintain fire safety, environment

The City of Campbell River enacted Stage 2 watering restrictions effective Wednesday, July 19. This limits watering lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs by irrigation to once a week. File Photo

The City of Campbell River has initiated Stage 2 Watering Restrictions to reduce demand on the water system and protect the water supply during drought conditions.

Residents are asked to conserve water to help meet the high residential water demand while maintaining enough water for fire safety.

The city enacted Stage 2 watering restrictions effective Wednesday, July 19. This limits watering lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs by irrigation to once a week.

Residential watering is permitted from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. (Mondays for even-numbered addresses and Thursdays for odd-numbered addresses).

Non-residential watering is permitted from 1 to 5 a.m. (Wednesdays for even-numbered addresses and Tuesdays for odd-numbered addresses).

Watering gardens and plant beds by hand, using a hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, is permitted at any time.

“We appreciate residents’ efforts to use water wisely and help us conserve water,” says Steven Roehr, Operations Manager, Utilities. “As we begin rolling out these necessary measures and updating the community about these changes, we will be taking an educational approach first. People found using water contrary to the restrictions will be advised of permitted activities and provided with suggestions to help lower water use. Your ongoing water conservation efforts will help us maintain water capacity for emergency fire-fighting flows and help protect the environment.”

For more information, visit campbellriver.ca/water-restrictions, call the city’s water hotline at 250-203-2316 or email water.wise@campbellriver.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. DroughtCampbell RiverWater