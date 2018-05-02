The City of Campbell River has implemented Stage 1 watering restrictions as of May 1.

Stage 1 watering restrictions in place as of May 1

  • May. 2, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

As we head into the summer months, the City of Campbell River is reminding everyone to be aware of water use – and that stage one watering restrictions are back in effect.

“With the arrival of warm weather, there’s always a jump in water demand, and the city is issuing a reminder to property owners to be water aware and do your part by following the current stage one watering restrictions,” says Nathalie Viau, the city’s water supervisor. “Even with the water supply stored in the lakes behind Campbell River, the system of pipes and pumps limits how much water we can deliver throughout the community, and we need to have enough water available in the system for firefighting, so watering restrictions come into effect every year on May 1.”

Watering restriction signs have been installed outside the city’s Dogwood Operations Centre, at the intersection of Rockland Road and the Island Highway as well as at Alder and Coronation.

Lawn watering is permitted as follows:

Odd-numbered house addresses water on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Even-numbered house addresses water on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Watering gardens, trees, shrubs and community gardens by hand or with spring-loaded type nozzles with automatic shut-off connected to the hose is allowed at any time during the day in all water restriction stages.

Guidelines for water conservation and lawn care:

· Mow lawns to a length of three inches or more, reducing moisture loss and sunburn.

· Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

· Water for a maximum of two sessions per week, encouraging deep root systems.

· Provide good aeration and drainage to create a healthy lawn.

“City staff will be out and about in the community this summer, to educate people on the water restrictions and to provide tips for using water more efficiently,” Viau adds.

More water restrictions information is available on the City website www.campbellriver.ca, including permitted watering activities, watering times for non-residential properties and watering restriction stages and schedules.

Residents can also call the water hotline at 250-203-2316 or send questions via email to water.wise@campbellriver.ca.

Previous story
B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX
Next story
WATCH: Patrons, staff shocked to find VI Fitness facilities permanently closed

Just Posted

VIDEO: Volunteers install viewing platform at Campbell River’s Tyee Spit

Most of work done off site in recent months to reduce eco-footprint

Stage 1 watering restrictions in place as of May 1

As we head into the summer months, the City of Campbell River… Continue reading

Student divers to collect sea critters for Campbell River’s Discovery Passage Aquarium

Slurp guns, sea lettuce and grunt sculpins – if it’s not some… Continue reading

City of Campbell River aims to make downtown safer by the summer

Plans to open Safer Downtown office, add bylaw officer and build connections with public group

Campbell River Golf and Country Club gets expansion approval for liquor license

Covered driving range facility currently under construction will be allowed to serve liquor

Mike’s Mirror Minute…with Mike Coulter of the Campbell River ATV Club

He has no idea what’s about to happen, but he’s a good sport about it, anyway

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

His body was found on Monday morning by a maintenance worker

PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in B.C. Interior

Images from the flooding in Nazko near Quesnel

Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

B.C. Green Party Leader said B.C. could be first province to offer new option

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

B.C. NDP names small business task force

Trio to tour province looking for economic growth input

Province issues funds to combat invasive plants

Victoria doles out nearly $8 million to 34 provincial municipalities, groups, regional districts

Most Read