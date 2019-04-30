The City of Campbell River is enacting Stage 1 water restrictions as of May 1. Mirror File Photo

Stage 1 water restrictions go into effect tomorrow

‘We need to have enough water available in the system for firefighting’

The city has announced that Stage 1 water restrictions will be going into effect tomorrow.

“With the arrival of warm weather, there’s always a jump in water demand, and the city is issuing a reminder to property owners to be water aware and do your part by following the current stage one watering restrictions,” says Nathalie Viau, the city’s water supervisor. “Even with the water supply stored in the lakes behind Campbell River, the system of pipes and pumps limits how much water we can deliver throughout the community, and we need to have enough water available in the system for firefighting, so watering restrictions come into effect every year on May 1.”

Residents can keep up with the restrictions by finding the watering restriction signs installed outside the Dogwood Operations Centre, at the intersection of Rockland Road and the Island Highway as well as at Alder and Coronation.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, lawn watering is permitted as follows:

Odd-numbered house addresses water on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Even-numbered house addresses water on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Watering gardens, trees, shrubs and community gardens by hand or with spring-loaded type nozzles with automatic shut-off connected to the hose is allowed at any time during the day in all water restriction stages.

Guidelines for water conservation and lawn care:

· Mow lawns to a length of three inches or more, reducing moisture loss and sunburn.

· Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.

· Water for a maximum of two sessions per week, encouraging deep root systems.

· Provide good aeration and drainage to create a healthy lawn.

“City staff will be out and about in the community this summer, to educate people on the water restrictions and to provide tips for using water more efficiently,” Viau adds.

More water restrictions information is available on the city website campbellriver.ca, including permitted watering activities, watering times for non-residential properties and watering restriction stages and schedules.

Residents can also call the water hotline at 250-203-2316 or send questions via email to water.wise@campbellriver.ca.

