St. John’s Ambulance celebrating 110 years in B.C.

Organization has helped British Columbians — from Spanish Flu in 1917 to today’s COVID-19 pandemic.

St. John’s Ambulance is celebrating its 110th anniversary in B.C. this month, having started its first training branch in B.C. in Victoria on June 26, 1911.

Each year, the charity trains 65,000 students in the province across its 19 branches to help in emergencies and injuries in workplaces, homes and beyond. The organization hasa also thousands of volunteers through its medical first responders, therapy dog and youth community services programs.

“We are so proud to have been an active presence in the lives of British Columbia and Yukon communities for well over a century. We have empowered thousands through our first aid training, and through our volunteer-run programs, we have cared for the health, well-being and safety of so many,” said Ty Speer, CEO.

St. John’s Ambulance volunteers have helped in times of need in B.C. and around the world, including providing medical aid during both World Wars and the Spanish Flu epidemic and, more recently, during the B.C. Interior wildfires in 2017 and at vaccine clinics and quarantine sites over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whether it’s through training or volunteer services, St. John Ambulance has made a footprint in B.C. these past 110 years, but there’s still so much to accomplish,” said Speer. “We’re extremely grateful to everyone who supports our work and shares our mission of building happier and healthier communities.”

The organization is holding a fundraiser to raise awareness and support its programs.

