In this Oct 29, 2013 photo, Sriracha chili sauce is produced at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale, Calif. Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer. Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

In this Oct 29, 2013 photo, Sriracha chili sauce is produced at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale, Calif. Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer. Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Sriracha hot sauce maker warns customers of looming shortage

Lack of chili peppers causing issues

Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer.

Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers.

The company said in its April 19 email that all orders submitted after that date would be fulfilled after Labour Day.

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products,” the company said.

The company sources its peppers from various farms in California, New Mexico and Mexico, and said that weather conditions are affecting the quality of the peppers and deepening the chili pepper shortage. It didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Hot temperatures and a historic drought across the U.S. West have been taking a heavy toll on California’s agriculture. The U.S. Drought Monitor reported that the whole state was in “severe drought” as of last week, with the Central Valley facing “extreme drought” conditions.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

READ MORE: ‘Shrinkflation’: No, you’re not imagining it, package sizes are shrinking

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

FoodUSA

Previous story
‘Nugget’ the dog stolen from Langford home safe after being found in Alberta
Next story
Capitol riot panel: Trump to blame for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’

Just Posted

Ryan Rasmussen just before he set out on his 160 km run from Campbell River to Nanaimo last year. This year he will be running 200 km from Duncan to Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Quadra Island man to run from Duncan to Campbell River to raise alternative cancer care funds

Campbell River’s Chris Zizek participated in the Invictus Games at The Hague in April, 2022. Lyndon Goveas photo
Experience of a lifetime for Campbell River veteran

A canoe carries restoration gear out to Baikie Island. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust
Greenways Land Trust restores industrial log storage site in Campbell River estuary

Bystanders help after a vehicle rollover crash on Dogwood Street at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Bystanders assist after vehicle rolls over on Dogwood Street