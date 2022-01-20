SRD wants to know how to improve emergency response after prolonged power outages

The Strathcona Regional District wants to know how things can be improved when they respond to emergency weather events.

Following the heavy snow and prolonged power outages earlier this month, the SRD is asking people in affected communities to provide feedback on how things went. A survey is going to be mailed out to residents of Ehattesaht/Chinehkint First Nation, Esperanza, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k:tles7et’h’ First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Village of Tahsis, Village of Zeballos, and Walter’s Island and surrounding area (SRD Electoral Area A).

The goal is to identify future areas for public education, assess household and neighbourhood emergency plans from before the storm, find new leaders and members for local emergency response programs, to identify strengths and weaknesses in emergency plans and help the SRD advocate to higher levels of government.

“It is crucial to understand that the ability of communities to implement recommendations is determined by a multitude of factors such as budget, personnel, capacity, and availability of volunteers,” says an SRD release. “With some items, such as the condition of the forest service road, the role of many communities is limited to that of advocacy, but organized information will allow the SRD to communicate the communities’ insights more appropriately.”

After the results are tabulated, they will be released in a community-level After Action Report, which will be shared publicly when available.

The survey will be mailed out, but it is also available at the SRD’s website.

