SRD wants more information from B.C. Wildfire Service about visible fires

A wildfire which started in the afternoon of May 29 west of Sayward has spread to approximately 160 hectares since it started on the afternoon of May 29. Photo Courtesy Rachel Boult/Facebook

The Strathcona Regional District directors want to be better informed when it comes to wildfires near their communities.

In his chair’s report on July 19, Mark Baker, who is also mayor of Sayward, said that after his community has seen six wildfires nearby this year, he would like local governments to receive more and better information from the B.C. Wildfire Service so representatives can better inform their residents about developing situations.

“Their policy clearly or apparently clearly states that they do not inform First Nations or municipalities of a fire in their area unless it directly affects infrastructure or residence homes,” Baker said. “When you’re living in a community like we do where we have one way in and one way out and you have an uncontrolled Wildfire roughly about two miles from that road people panic. People are concerned. I get calls, the municipality gets called, (SRD Protective Services Coordinator Shaun) Koopman gets called and we don’t have answers for them because B.C. Wildfire believes they should be treating us as they do the members of the public.”

Koopman acknowledged the work done by B.C. Wildfire workers, and said that since 2017 B.C. Wildfire has been improving their public communications, including more social media presence, an interactive map and more, but “communication to local governments and First Nations hasn’t improved.

“We get no inside information, no notifications when a wildfire breaks out unless there’s the possibility that it’ll affect infrastructure or homes, or that it could lead to an evacuation order or alert,” he said. “On behalf of the residents of Sayward, I don’t think that’s good enough.”

Koopman advocated for more collaboration between B.C. Wildfire and the SRD, saying that any information could have been used to alleviate the B.C. Wildfire dispatch centre.

“As soon as they knew about it they could call me we could put it out on our Mass Notification system. Even if it’s just a message that ‘B.C. Wildfire is aware’ the next 50 people that see it don’t have to call them and inundate their Dispatch Center. We could free up their personnel that way … There’s a strong mental health support piece that goes with this as well because people are are scared.”

Tahsis director Martin Davis also agreed, saying that his community is also only accessible through one road. Davis has experience as a firefighter, and he said that fires can quickly spread as the wind shifts.

“They can move towards a community very rapidly, he said. “I think the more information we have out there the better, especially in a timely fashion.”

Baker’s report says that “BCWS service stated the only way to get this to change would be for SRD and other organizations to advocate for a change.”

The board voted, and the SRD will be requesting that B.C. Wildfire provide more timely information regarding the status of wildfires even if they do not pose a direct risk to infrastructure or homes.

RELATED: RCMP suspect series of recent Sayward wildfires intentionally lit

Firefighters knock down ‘highly visible’ wildfire near Alberni neighbourhood



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2023Strathcona Regional District