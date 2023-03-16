People supporting the forestry industry walk down Shoppers Row in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

People supporting the forestry industry walk down Shoppers Row in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

SRD to set up new natural resources committee

Director wants to ensure committee isn’t about ‘concern for corporate agendas’

The Strathcona Regional District board has set up a new Natural Resource Committee to help North Island communities make their voices heard.

The idea came to the board through chair Mark Baker, who gave a report saying that communities in the North Island have “struggled to resonate with policy makers at both the provincial and federal levels regarding the continual erosion of support for resources-based operations.

“Many municipalities have attempted to impress upon governments about the importance of forestry, aquaculture, mining, and other sectors continue to articulate yet their voices continue to go unheard,” he said.

Baker also said that if the creation of the committee were approved, it should also have representatives from the Regional District of Mt. Waddington.

However, director Robyn Mawhinney questioned whether the committee would be advocating for North Islanders’ access to using natural resources or “if this proposed committee would be a standing committee in support of natural resource extraction.

“There are changes on the horizon,” she said. “Natural resources are not what they once were. With fewer resources, our focus should be on gaining more employment through value-added processes, rather than concern for corporate agendas.”

Mawhinney’s concerns included whether this was the correct direction to take, suggesting that the region could use a stronger voice for housing, paramedics and health care, or transportation. She also suggested that First Nations groups have a seat at the table, saying she had “concerns that the optics appear colonial.”

Baker agreed about the inclusion of local First Nations, and made sure it was included in the motion to create the committee and invite others to the table.

RELATED: B.C.’s 2023 budget not addressing the urgency of environmental issues: Furstenau

Feds enshrining right to healthy environment but no clarity on what that means


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NewsStrathcona Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man charged in cold case murder after senior killed, $30K in savings spent
Next story
Exhibit honours Jared Lowndes and others killed in interactions with police

Just Posted

The family of Julian Jones, who was shot and killed by a Tofino RCMP officer in February 2021, speak at a gathering on the International Day Against Police Brutality on March 15, 2022. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
Exhibit honours Jared Lowndes and others killed in interactions with police

People supporting the forestry industry walk down Shoppers Row in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
SRD to set up new natural resources committee

John Hart Dam, Campbell River. BC Hydro photo
Temporary road closures coming up for Strathcona and John Hart dams

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Search warrant results in drug and weapons charges

Pop-up banner image