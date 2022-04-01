SRD to kick off second phase of Tsunami planning project

Four grids represented in the high-resolution overland tsunami mapping. Phase two of the project will be on the northern grids. Photo supplied

People in the Northwest Vancouver Island region are invited to two public meetings in April about the area’s Tsunami Risk Assessments, set up by the Strathcona Regional District.

There will be two different sessions, the first is to wrap up the Northwest Vancouver Island Risk Assessment Project, and the second session marks the second phase of the project. There will be a 30-minute presentation in both meetings, which will be followed by 30 minutes for a Q and A session.

The first session will focus on Ehatis, Esperanza, Oclucje, Kyuquot, Tahsis and Zeballos. The second session will be focused on Gold River, Holberg, Port Alice, Quatsino and Winter Harbour.

Phase 1 Wrap Up Session: What we have learned

– Tuesday, April 26 from 7 – 8 p.m.

An overview of what we learned about the tsunami risk in your community during Phase 1 through tsunami inundation maps, amplitude maps and current velocity maps.

– Online via Zoom link – https://uvic.zoom.us/j/89455875575

– Telephone 778-907-2071 / Meeting ID: 894 5587 5575

Phase 2 Kickoff Session: Where are we going

– Wednesday, April 27 from 7 – 8 p.m.

An overview of the additional work that will be completed in Phase 2.

– Online via Zoom link – https://uvic.zoom.us/j/88473290914

– Telephone 778-907-2071 / Meeting ID: 884 7329 0914

Phase 2 of this project will commence in Spring of 2022 under funding provided by a private donor and will include: Conducting high resolution hazard modelling and mapping for the Mt. Waddington Regional District and Gold River coastal areas, including an assessment of the associated risks; the design, purchase and installation of outdoor tsunami inundation map signs to educate the public about tsunami risk in their area; production of a short film sharing the indigenous story of the 1700 Cascadia tsunami event and first hand experiences of the 1964 Alaska tsunami, as well as general presentation of the project; developing awareness through the delivery of a “Waves of Knowledge” earthquake and tsunami science education module for K-12 students in the communities within the study area and; development of an interactive, internet-based ‘Story Map’ to interact with the tsunami hazard data.

These virtual public meetings will not be recorded. For more information and to view all resources, videos and tsunami maps that were developed in Phase 1 of the Northwest Vancouver Island Tsunami Risk Assessments, please visit www.srd.ca/tsunami-resources-maps.

