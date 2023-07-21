SRD to establish new housing service to take advantage of grant opportunity

The SRD is looking into establishing a housing service, which staff says will help the board be more proactive in dealing with the housing crisis. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

The Strathcona Regional District is moving forward with plans to create a housing service, which would let them access new kinds of funding.

The SRD board voted on a motion to establish the service on Wednesday. A report came back to the board on the feasibility of establishing a service, which was requested during the June 20 meeting. The service would allow the district to apply for the upcoming Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Housing Accelerator Fund grant. Under the CMHC grant rules, only those communties with jursidiction over land use zoning can apply for the funding. Not every area in the district has that jurisdiction.

Electoral Area A director Gerald Whalley spoke against the idea, suggesting instead the regional district pursue a sub-regional service since his area would not be elligible for the funding.

“Who do you intend to be the participants of this service? Hopefully not electoral or a because we obviously can’t benefit from it,” he said. “I’m sure area a will be adamantly opposed to joining us there’s absolutely no benefit whatsoever to us.”

“I think in a housing service it it would be a little bit unique to exclude areas,” said Chief Administrative Officer David Leitch. “If you’re going to think about it think of it as benefiting the whole area, with Campbell River being the hub.”

However, some directors thought it was too early in the process to be discussing these kinds of details.

“I think this is being contemplated as something over the long term that’s supposed to be cost neutral because these wouldn’t be free housing in it seems to be like below-market housing units and we can do this below market and it also acts as a conduit for additional grant funding like this HAF so, I think all these comments are like a little bit jumping the gun,” said Campbell River director Ben Lanyon.

“The government doesn’t give you six months to prepare yourself,” said Leitch. “They they want you to be prepared and then they put the programs out and if you aren’t you don’t get anything so if we don’t get prepared for this stuff the next program comes up we’ll have the same discussion it’s going to be a four week intake that’s what happens and we won’t have anything in order again.”

The motion to proceed with establishing the service, as well as the motion to submit an application to the CMHC fund were both passed.

