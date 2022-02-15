The SRD is recruiting volunteers for its Public Safety Lifeline programs. Photo courtesy SRD

SRD recruiting Public Safety Lifelife volunteers

Regional district sponsors community programs, looking for new volunteers

The Strathcona Regional District is holding some information sessions for people interested in learning about their communities’ Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer programs in March.

As part of its regional approach to providing humanitarian aid, the SRD sponsors Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer programs (PSLVs), and they are recruiting volunteers to feel some much needed roles in the programs.

The SRD is looking for people to help out with Emergency Support Services, Emergency Communications, and Animal Response programs.

“Whether you are interested in deploying, training, administration, or even assisting behind-the-scenes on your own time, there is a role for you,” says an SRD press release.

The regional district will be hosting volunteer information sessions virtually during the first week in March to ensure the safety of those interested in volunteering.

“Volunteers have various skills and resources that can be offered during a disaster and when planned for, can make an invaluable impact by increasing response capacity” said Shaun Koopman, SRD’s Protective Services Coordinator. “For those interested in pursuing a career in a field of emergency response such as armed forces, RCMP, fire or health, the skills learned in these volunteer programs provide valuable professional development and mentorship.”

The meetings will be held from March 1 to March 3. For details on specific meetings including Zoom links and phone numbers visit the SRD website.

