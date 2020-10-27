The Strathcona Regional District is looking for people interested in joining the B.C. Ferry Authority board. Photo supplied by BC Ferries.

SRD looking to fill B.C. Ferry Authority vacancy

Nominees must be recommended by regional districts

North Island regional districts are looking for people who are interested in sitting on the B.C. Ferry Authority board to submit expressions of interest.

The B.C. Ferry Authority is the sole voting shareholder of BC Ferries. According to the Coastal Ferries Act, the Authority is “to oversee the strategic direction of BCFS in support of the public interest, including the public’s interest in safe, reliable and affordable coastal ferry services in British Columbia.”

Nine members sit on the board, four of whom are appointed by the provincial government, one represents the BC Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union and four are appointed by regional districts from different geographical areas. The Central Vancouver Island and Northern Georgia Strait Area, which encompasses the Strathcona Regional District, Comox Valley Regional District, qathet Regional District and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District currently has a vacant spot, which is to be filled by April 1, 2021. One other vacant spot will be open in 2021 in the Northern Coastal and North Island Area.

Nominees must be recommended by one or more of the regional districts in the area, which is why the SRD and other districts are asking for expressions of interest. Those interested cannot currently hold elected office, be employed by BC Ferries, any of their unions or a local government. They also must satisfy conflict of interest provisions outlined in the Coastal Ferry Act.

Prospective candidates can fill out a nomination form, available at the SRD website or in person at the office in downtown Campbell River.

The position is for a three-year term starting April 1, 2021 and ending March 31, 2024. Nomination forms must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2020.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
